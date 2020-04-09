Joseph Ellers

Joseph "Joe" Carl Ellers
GREENVILLE - Mr. Joseph "Joe" Carl Ellers, 76, went home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
The family will celebrate his life on August 22, 2020 at Proctor Memorial Christian Church at 1:00 P M.
Joe was born in Georgia but lived most of his life in North Carolina, growing up in Havelock. He later moved to Pitt County and served 7 years in the United States Army. He was a member of Proctor Memorial Christian Church. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 37 and the Vietnam Veterans Association (VVA) Chapter 272. Joe was an avid fundraiser for the DAV and Golden Corral (Camp Corral). He also loved attending storage auctions with his son, Joey. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Evelyn Cates Ellers; daughters, Wanda Avery and husband, William of Grifton; Tina Pinkham and husband, Timmy of Bath, Crystal Ellers of the Home, and Pauline Stainback and husband, Ricky of New Bern; son, Joey Ellers and wife, Brittany, of Black Jack; Grandchildren, Timothy Avery and wife, Jessica of Grifton, Angel Worthington and husband, Charles of Grifton, Adam Pinkham and wife, Mollie of Greensboro, Ariel Myers and husband, Matt, of Washington, Jacob Jett of Greenville, Anastasia Whitehurst of Greenville, Eden and Branson Stainback of New Bern, Jamie, Carla, Mya, Anah, Noel, and Cora Ellers of Black Jack; great-grandchildren, Brantlee Wayne Avery, and Madilyn Worthington, Laura Cate Worthington, Aubrey Worthington, and Melody Jett; sister, Brenda Rogers of Havelock; and Uncle Richard Thomas of VA; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the DAV Camp Corral at https://campcorral.org/donate/
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
