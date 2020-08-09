Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN CRAVEN COUNTY IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... GREENE COUNTY IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... NORTH CENTRAL JONES COUNTY IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... LENOIR COUNTY IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHERN PITT COUNTY IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 130 AM EDT. * AT 1021 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENVILLE, KINSTON, WINTERVILLE, AYDEN, LA GRANGE, GRIFTON, SNOW HILL, SHELMERDINE, CALICO, FORT BARNWELL, GRAINGERS, DAWSON, ORMONDSVILLE, ROUNDTREE, MAURY, INSTITUTE, JASON, WYSE FORK, LIZZIE AND KINSTON REGIONAL JETPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&