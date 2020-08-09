Joseph C. "J.C." Fussell, Jr.
FARMVILLE - Joseph C. "J.C." Fussell Jr., age 95, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 9, at 3:00 P.M. by Rev. Bruce Jones at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, NC. Visitation will be at the Farmville Funeral Home, Sunday, prior to the service from 8:30 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. and also immediately following the service at the graveside.
J.C. was born on August 17, 1924 to Joseph Cobb and Maude Teel Fussell, who precedes him in death. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fussell was preceded in death by two wives, Montie Pearl Fussell and Nannie Moye Corbitt Fussell, three brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by a son, James Fussell (Diane) of Rock Creek Ohio; daughter, Annette Meaney (Tom) of Lockport, New York; three step-daughters, Brenda Joyner and Connie Paul of Farmville, and Libby Gaskins (Walter) of Dunn; three granddaughters, two grandsons, three step-granddaughters, two great granddaughters, two great grandsons, four step-great granddaughters, and three step-great grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Crossroads OFWB Church, c/o Carla Owens, 2005 Charity Lane, Winterville, NC 28590. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.