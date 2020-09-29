Joseph Hunniecutt

Joseph Warren Hunniecutt
GREENVILLE - Mr. Joseph Warren Hunniecutt, 75, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.
A funeral service will take place Thursday, October 1st at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel followed by a graveside at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Joyce Day. Masonic rites and military honors will be accorded at the grave. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10-11 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mr. Hunniecutt, son of the late William Russell and Sara Brown Braxton Hunniecutt, was a native of Bethel, NC. He attended Bethel High School and was active in Boy Scouts. He became an Eagle Scout, enjoyed time at Philmont Scout Camp and was initiated into the Order of the Arrow Eastern North Carolina Council.
Joe attended East Carolina University and following graduation, he enlisted in the U. S. Army and attended Officers Candidate School in Lawton, Oklahoma. He spent the majority of his career at Pitt Community College, retiring as Vice-President of Administration, where he oversaw the expansion and building construction at the College. During his tenure, Joe was a member of the Association of Community College Business Officials (ACCBO) having served as Past-President and Vice-President.
He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and attended services in Greenville at St. James United Methodist Church. A 3rd degree Master Mason, he was a proud member of the Bethel Lodge 589 A.F. & A.M and the Scottish Rite.
An avid golfer, Joe was a member of the Brook Valley Country Club and liked to spend as much time on the links as possible. A friend to all, he will be remembered for his mischievous smile, wry sense of humor, and knowledge of any and all things.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Hunniecutt King and a daughter, Kitty Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Dr. Darlene Hunniecutt; two daughters, Katherine Hunniecutt and wife Paula Gordon of Greensboro and Susan Hunniecutt of Coeur d'Alene, ID; a son, Jay Jackson of Greenville and grandson Andrew "Drew" Jackson of Topsail Beach; son-in-law Terry Moore of Dana Point, CA; grand-daughters Sarah Moore Devlin and husband Jack of Odessa, DE and Jenna Moore of Philadelphia; grandsons Jacob Moore and Isaac Moore of Mont Clare, PA and TJ Moore of Philadelphia; and great-grandson Liam Devlin. He'll be very missed by his cats, Mine, Yours and Molly.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, Oxford (Oxford Orphanage, https://mhc-oxford.org/ ) and Shriners Hospitals for Children ( https://lovetotherescue.org/ ).
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.