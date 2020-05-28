Joseph "Joe" Preston Campbell
GREENVILLE - Joseph "Joe" Preston Campbell, 56, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Joe was born January 23, 1964. He was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School and East Carolina University, where he received a B.A. and M.A. in English. He taught in the English Department at both East Carolina University and Pitt Community College.
He is survived by his mother, Hilda Foy Barbee; father, James M Campbell and wife, Dr. Patricia Campbell; brother, James M Campbell, Jr. COL (Ret) US Army and wife, Susan; stepsister, Wendi Terrell Stempkowski and husband, Larry; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time.
Family requests memorials can be made to Saving Graces 4 Felines, P.O. Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836; the NC ALS Chapter, 4 North Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601; or your favorite charity.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
