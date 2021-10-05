Joseph “Joe” Milton Jones Jr., age 74, died Saturday, October 2, 2021. Funeral service will be held Tuesday October 5, at 11:00 A.M. at Kings Cross Roads Original Free Will Baptist Church by Rev. Bruce Jones. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family received friends at the Farmville Funeral Home Monday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Moseley Jones of the home; sons, Chris Jones and wife, Dawn of Grimesland, Chad Jones and wife, Jennifer of Fountain, and Jason Jones and wife, Melissa of Winterville; grandchildren, Carson Jones, Cassidy Jones, Walker Jones, Holden Jones, Lyla Jones, and Jackson Wainwright; and brother, Lonnie Jones of Greenville. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.