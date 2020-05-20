Joseph Benjamin (Bennie) Lilley
WILLIAMSTON - Mr. Joseph Benjamin (Bennie) Lilley, 83, went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22nd at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston at 2:00 P.M.
Mr. Lilley is survived by his wife, Polly of the home and a brother, Jimmy Lilley of Creswell, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Harris and James Benjamin Lilley. Also, two sisters, Mary Sue Jones and Martha Lilley.
Benny loved to bowl, and he loved watching Duke sports. He will certainly be missed by all.
The family request no flowers, but donations be made to the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.