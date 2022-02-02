GREENVILLE - Joseph John LoCascio, 91, died Sunday January 30, 2022.
A funeral mass will be conducted on Thursday at 11 am in St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in New Bern. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mr. LoCascio was a native of Westchester County, NY and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. For a number of years he was employed with the State University of New York at Farmingdale as a college counselor. Later he was employed with New Bern Parks and Recreation as a youth supervisor. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, was active in the Knights of Columbus, and was a former member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern. He loved the New York Yankees.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Nielson LoCascio.
He is survived by his: daughter, Theresa A. LoCascio of Greenville; son, Joseph D. LoCascio of Greenville; brother, Salvatore LoCascio of Pleasantville, NY; nephews, Frank LoCascio and wife, Cathy and Joseph LoCascio all of Pleasantville, NY; great-nephew, Nick LoCascio and wife, Sarah; great-niece, Caitlin LoCascio; great great-nieces, Angelie, Olivia, and Josie LoCascio.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.