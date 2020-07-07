Joseph Melvin Moore

Joseph Melvin "Big Daddy" Moore
GREENVILLE - Joseph Melvin "Big Daddy" Moore went to be with his Lord on July 4, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday 11 am in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
He was born on December 23, 1920 and he attended Humbolt State College in California. While in California he fought fires and played semi-pro baseball. He also attended Wake Forest before going into the Coast Guard. He served as a motor machinist First Class on anti-submarine patrol off the coast of N.C from 41-45. He married Melrose Respess in 1953 and they have been married for 67 years.
He moved to Greenville, NC in 1961. He operated a service station on E 10th Street. He owned a fire extinguisher business as well as U-Hauls. East Carolina University students came to affectionately call him "Big Daddy" and the name never left him. In the late "60's" he was serving burgers a plenty while operating "Big Daddy's Chuck Wagon". After selling his businesses in 1983, he became a Magistrate and Judge in small claims court, retiring in 1997.
He had been a Mason for 70 years, and a Shriner since 1964. He was a member of the Franklin Lodge 109 and the Grimesland Lodge 475 A.F. & A.M. and a member of Royal Order of Jesters and Provost Guard. He was made Captain Emeritus of the Provost Guard and given a Noble Shriner Plaque for 50 years in 2014.
On May 29, 2015, the State of NC presented "Big Daddy" with the order of the Long Leaf Pine at a Golf Tournament at the Ayden Golf Club in his honor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lt. David M. Moore Sr.; mother, Hettie Dee: and a brother, David M. Moore Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his: wife, Melrose Respess Moore; sons, Ronald J. and wife, Jane, Melvin Lee and wife, Brenda and Glenn E. and wife, Debbie; grandaughter, Valerie and husband, Sean Stevens; grandson, Ronald Joseph II and wife, Stephanie; great-grandsons, Michael and Cole; great-grandaughters, Avery and Savannah; step-grandson, Alan Marks and wife, Ashley; and step-grandaughters, Rose and Camille.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville, NC 27858 or Sudan Shriners Childrens Hospital Fund, PO Drawer 12829, New Bern, NC 28561.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.