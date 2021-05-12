Mr. Joseph Merrell “Jay” Mahoney, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A private memorial service was held on Saturday, May 8, at his church, Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. A Celebration of Life is being planned in Greenville, details forthcoming. A native of Greenville, Jay was born to Mrs. Sheldon S. Hagen and Mr. William “Bill” Mahoney. He was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, class of 1983, where he played varsity basketball and football. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was Chaplain for Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Upon graduation, he relocated to Winston-Salem to begin his financial career working as an investment advisor for banking, Bond Sales, securities and real estate. He worked for Wachovia Bank & Trust Company, Legg Mason, Nexity Bank and First Winston Securities, Inc. Most Recently Jay was doing work through his consulting firm assisting in Private Placement and Equity raises with both private and public companies throughout the U.S. In 1990, Jay married his high school sweetheart, Alice Dawkins, to whom he was married for 30 years. They made Winston-Salem their home where they raised their family. In addition to his home church membership, Jay was a regular volunteer with Samaritan Ministries and was a Pack Leader for Boy Scout Troop 920. Jay enjoyed playing golf, preparing tenderloins on his charcoal grill, boating on the coast with his family, and cheering for his UNC Basketball Tarheels. He is survived by: Mother of his children, Alice Dawkins Mahoney, of Winston-Salem; Son, Joseph Merrell “Joseph” Mahoney, Jr. and Daughter, Carrie Alice Mahoney of Winston-Salem; Mother, Sheldon Spears Hagen and husband, Jim, of Cary; Father, William “Bill” Mahoney and wife, Sylvia, of Greenville; Sister, Jennifer Mahoney Webb of Raleigh; Brother, Jeff Mahoney and wife, Georgeanna, of Greenville; Niece, Rachel Sommers Webb of Boston; Nephews, Toler Webb of Atlanta and Hayes and Wells Mahoney of Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to: Boy Scout Troop 920, c/o Centenary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC 27102 or Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville and Salem Funerals & Cremations, Winston-Salem. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.