Joseph Redden Lewis, age 83, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 11, at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Jimmy Reavis and Rev. Dennis Levin. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Mr. Lewis was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He worked for Union Carbide for 31 years, United Machine Works for several years, and also for Bell Arthur Water Corporation. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ella Lewis; brothers, Charlie Walton Lewis Jr., Kindred Clifton Lewis, and James Edward Lewis; sisters, Lucille Lewis Jones, Marie Lewis Letchworth, and Shirley Lewis Jones. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pollard Lewis of the home; sons, Michael Joseph Lewis and wife, Sheila of Fuquay-Varina and Phillip Wade Lewis and wife, Kimberly of Greenville; grandson, Matthew Lewis; brothers, Danny Lewis of Elm City, Clarence Walton Lewis of Hamstead, and Wayne Lewis of Fuquay-Varina; several nieces and nephews, and beloved pet, Buddy. The family extends a special thank you to his caregivers, Angela Evans, Latoya Banks, Felicia Davis, Pat Hannah, and Centerwell Home Health. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.