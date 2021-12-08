Joseph Rouse

Joseph " Joe" Louis Rouse
GREENVILLE - Joseph " Joe" Louis Rouse, 87, of Greenville, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Sunrise on Providence in Charlotte, NC.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow at the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends following the entombment at the mausoleum.
Joe was a loving husband of Zula for 68 years and an attentive father to Jolinda and Todd. Born in Grimesland, NC on September 7, 1934, he was the son of the late John B. Rouse, Sr. and Nannie Gladson Rouse.
Graduating from Chicod School in 1952, Joe served in the Army from 1957-59 and was stationed in Erlangen, Germany.Throughout his life, Joe worked as a farmer with his father, salesman with Royster Fertilizer, operator with DuPont and supervisor with Burroughs-Wellcome.
He retired in 1992 and enjoyed travelling across the United States with Zula for several years. They also enjoyed spending winter months in Tavares, FL alongside other residents of Fisherman's Cove.
Joe was a long-time member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church in Greenville, NC where he served as deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, and men's fellowship leader.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by brothers, John B. Rouse, Jr. and George F. Rouse; sisters, Mary R. Harper and Rebecca R. Windham.
He is survived by his wife, Zula Boyd Rouse. Joe is also survived by daughter, Jolinda R. Boelkins of Charlotte NC and husband Brad; son, Joseph Todd Rouse of Greenville, NC and wife, Kim Tripp Rouse; sister, Naomi R. Edwards of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Jordan R. Hawks and husband Bill of Charlotte NC, Samantha Rouse of Greensboro NC, Matthew Boelkins of Grand Rapids MI, Christina Boelkins of Chapel Hill, NC and Jonathan Boelkins of Charlotte NC; great-grandchild, Audrey Hawks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hollywood Presbyterian Church, 5103 Hwy 43S, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.