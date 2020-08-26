Joseph Fleetwood Sullivan, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Joseph Fleetwood Sullivan, Jr. passed away on August 22nd, 2020 after a long illness. Joe was born August 16th, 1941 in Roanoke Rapids, NC, the son of Fleetwood Sullivan and Pearl (Istreicko) Sullivan.
Joe was a graduate of Roanoke Rapids High School (class of 1959), attended Mars Hill College, and was a graduate of Clemson University. He worked in the publishing industry for many years and also worked in the retail map business which led to his co-ownership of The Map Store in Greenville. In later years he taught classes at Pitt Community College.
Joe is survived by a sister, Iris Faye (Sullivan) Saaf and brother-in-law, Arnold Saaf, of Godfrey, IL; nephew Lennart Saaf of Florissant, MO; nephew Michael Saaf and two great nieces, Adina and Elka of Albany, CA; and his faithful friend, Dale Kitchin of Greenville.
Joe was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, where he served as an elder for many years. He also served on the Greenville Library Board. One of the greatest loves in his life (besides his cats) was gathering with his classmates at Roanoke Rapids High School reunions.
Arrangements by Wrenn Clarke & Hagen Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858.