Joseph Thomas "Joe" Miller III

Joseph “Joe” T Miller III, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16th at 3:00PM in Dallas, Texas, after suffering a Pontine stroke on Tuesday, with Sylvia, his loving wife, by his bedside. We are shocked and saddened by this sudden loss. Joe is survived by his wife, Sylvia, of Dallas, Texas, sons Joseph Miller IV (Beth) of Bethel NC, Gregory Hugh Miller (Vicky) of Washington, NC, daughter Kelly Jones of Shamokin, PA, sisters Maureen Koback (Gary) of Palm City, FL and Patti Eubank (Tim) of Boca Raton, FL, grandchildren Catherine Orsini (Nathan) and their son Liam, Patrick Ian Miller, Aron Jones, nieces Shannon Coon, Megan Wolff, Taylor Eubank, and nephew Carl Hitch, and Sylvia’s children, Billy Peppard (Helene), Kelley Perkinson ( Keith), and grandchildren Chase, Brandon, and Kendall. Joe was born on October 24th, 1945 in Upper Darby, PA, the son of Catherine McNally Miller and Joseph T. Miller, Jr. Joe graduated from Monmouth College and spent his early career working in sales. He later started Checkpoint Communications with branches in Williamsport, PA, Lewisburg, PA, and Greenville, NC providing paging and telephone answering services. He served as a little league coach, Indian Guides leader, NAEO President, and foster parent to over seventy children. He was a founder of the blind cat sanctuary, The Magoo Room, and enjoyed rehabilitating homes and being a landlord. A lifelong sailor, Joe spent many hours sailing the Great Lakes as a boy, the waters of the northeastern US as a young adult, and the Pamlico River in his later years. He was active in the Pamlico Sailing Club, both as a racer and race committee member in Washington, NC. After retirement, Joe relocated to Dallas, TX and married the love of his life, Sylvia Keizer Miller, in 2015. Joe and Sylvia spent their years together traveling the world and spending time with family and friends at their home and at the lake house in Whitney, TX. They enjoyed playing golf, watching the sunset on the lake, and cheering on Sylvia’s grandsons playing hockey. The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses in the NVICU at Medical City Dallas Hospital, and especially Dr. Michael Limerick, Director of Palliative Care, for their care, compassion, and support in the final days of Joe’s life. In lieu of the usual remembrances, those wishing to make a memorial contribution can make a donation in honor of Joseph T Miller III using the donate now tab of the Little Washington Sailing School or send donations to them at 128 S. Market Street, Washington, NC 27889. The school provides youth sailing education. Joseph Thomas "Joe" Miller Addison, TX -