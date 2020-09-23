Joseph Patrick "Pat" Whitehurst
WINTERVILLE - Mr. Joseph Patrick "Pat" Whitehurst, 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Son of the late Clifton and Susan Whitehurst, Mr. Whitehurst was a retired member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the NC State Retired Trooper's Association. During his spare time, Pat was an avid gardener and planter, sharing his plants with everyone that he could. As a member of The Memorial Baptist Church, he also proudly served as a Deacon of the church and on numerous committees.
Pat is survived by his wife, Joan Parker Whitehurst of the home; three daughters, Jan Whitehurst Doss and husband, Steve, of Winterville, Angie Whitehurst Pearce and husband, Ashley of Wake Forest, and Lynn Whitehurst Ferebee and husband, Jett, of Falkland; and Grandchildren, Stephanie Doss Nall and husband, Zach, Jennifer Leigh Doss, Chloe Alexandra Pearce, Mikaela Paige Pearce, John Jethro Ferebee, III. , Virginia Parker Ferebee, Mary Patrick Ferebee, and Joseph Scott Ferebee.
Memorials may be made to The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd SE, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.