Josephine Keene

Josephine Y. Keene
FOUR OAKS - (5/5/1927 - 11/3/2021) Our beloved Mother died at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh on November 3, 2021 at 11:51 p.m. with her daughter Alice Keene and son Jim Keene at her side.
We mourn her passing but celebrate her 94.5 years of vibrant life. She was a supportive and faithful Mother, a kind and generous friend and a diligent worker.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Four Oaks United Methodist Church and she was laid to rest in the Four Oaks Cemetery. Service arrangements were handled by West and Dunn Funeral Home - Benson.
We thank her Doctors and Caregivers (both paid and volunteer) for their loving care. We also thank our friends and family for their wonderful support of Mother and us throughout this journey.
Online condolences may be added to her Tribute Wall at www.westanddunn.com. The family recommends Memorial Donations to "North Carolina Senior Games" or to the charity of your choice.
Those we love remain in our hearts forever.
--Alice and Jim--