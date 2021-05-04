Josephine Straguzzi Carney, 92, died at home on Monday morning, May 3, 2021 in Clemmons, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, North Carolina. Jo, as she was called by family and friends, was born May 29, 1928 in Yonkers, NY. Jo worked at Burroughs Wellcome (which is now GlaxoSmithKline) for over 30 years at their offices in New York City, NY; Tuckahoe, NY; and finally, Greenville, NC in 1970. Jo lived independently in Cary, NC near her daughter and son-in-law until August 2020, when the three moved in together in Clemmons, NC to be closer to her grandson, who lives in nearby Winston-Salem, NC. Jo loved working in the yard, cooking Italian food, cleaning her home (which was always spotless and neat), and watching Hallmark movies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonino Straguzzi and Florence Faiella; husband, John Carney; brothers, Joseph Straguzzi, James Ayres, Patrick Straguzzi, and Philip Laporte; and her sisters, Marion Ficalora VanWart and Virginia Straguzzi. Jo is survived by her daughter, Jill James; son-in-law, Charles (Chuck); grandson, John; several nieces and nephews; and her family’s dog, Yogi, who loved watching Hallmark movies with her. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com