Joshua Allen Smith, 37, passed away on May 2nd, 2021 in Ayden, North Carolina. Joshua was born in Goldsboro on September 16, 1983 to John Calvin Smith Jr. and Diane Casper Smith. Joshua had the ability to light up a room with contagious laughter. His sense of humor was like none other. It’s that sense of humor, his charm, and his brown eyes that won the heart of April Barnett in 2004. They became best friends and fell in love, though neither would admit it to the other for years, and they finally married on July 25, 2009. They never stopped loving each other. Joshua earned a BS degree in Psychology from Liberty University and he always wanted to help people. He loved listening to music, especially good guitar solos, and he loved playing the guitar. He was an amazing cook. He enjoyed the beach, especially fishing from the Bogue Inlet pier. He was spontaneous and fun. He loved playing, and usually winning, Risk with his wife and boys. He had such a thirst for knowledge and loved to read. Of all the things in life that he loved, he loved his family the most. He loved his oldest son Peyton’s wit and humor. He loved his youngest son Eli’s silliness and tender heart, and he loved how his little girl Jettie had him wrapped around her finger. They were his world. Joshua was preceded in death by his father, John Calvin Smith Jr. in 2008 and his little brother and best friend, John “Eric” Smith in 2014. In addition to his wife, April Barnett Smith, and his children, Jonathan Peyton Smith, Jordan Elijah Smith, and Jettie Sky Smith, he is survived by his mother Diane Smith, his sister Laura Beacham, her husband Chris, and their four children, Chance, Carter, Carolina, and Cailyn. He was loved by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends, many from Hardee Acres who were more like brothers whom he loved very much. Joshua’s family will be receiving guests at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 5th from 6-8pm. A graveside service will be held Thursday in Homestead Memorial Gardens at 1 PM.. The family will receive guests at other times at Josh’s sister-in-law Amy Barnett’s home at 244 Seventh Street in Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.