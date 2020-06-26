Joshua Jyrell Morrison
CHARLOTTE - Mr. Joshua Jyrell Morrison, 32, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 26 from 4:00pm- 8:00pm at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Joshua Morrison will be by invitation only.