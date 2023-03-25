...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Josie Darden Baker, age 69, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at her home. Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 25, at 2:00 P.M. at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville by Suzanne Davis-Pelerine. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Josie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Before retiring, she was a dedicated bookkeeper with Morgan Fertilizer in Farmville, NC for 38 years. She loved interacting with farmers and customers from the ENC area. Josie was also a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 44 years. With a heart for serving others, she was a former member of the Farmville Rescue Squad as an EMT for many years. She also volunteered and provided donations whenever they would help the community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Baker. She is survived by her daughters. Nikki Joyner of Greenville and Sidney Wainwright and husband, Adam of Simpson; granddaughter, Mallory Joyner; sister, Nancy Darden Saad and husband, Joseph, and son, Patrick Saad of Winterville; brother and sisters-in-law, Patsy Norville and Bobby Norville of Falkland and Ricky and Gail Baker of Greenville. The family would like to thank her caregivers and staff of Gentiva Hospice that helped with her care the last few months of her life. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Farmville EMS, P.O. Box 352, Farmville, NC 27828 or the Farmville Fire Department, P.O. Box 86, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.