Joy Tyson Clark
GREENVILLE - Our loss, is Heaven's gain. Joy Tyson Clark, 93, Mama to some of her favorites, passed on Tuesday, December 22, 2021.
Joy did not want to be viewed or "preached to heaven". At her request, a memorial graveside will be held following her cremation. Her service will take place Wednesday at 1:30 PM in Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Ron Braxton. She will be interred on the family plot alongside her mother, father, husband and daughter. Visitation will take place following the service, at the cemetery.
She was a lifelong resident of Pitt County. She lived in her home of 72 years on the family farm in southwest Greenville where she was raised. She lived there until her health declined in, 2019. She then spent the remainder of her years with her family in Farmville.
She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or event and could be counted on to remember her family history with great detail. She loved with all her heart and gave freely. She worried more than she should have and her "worry box" was always full. She maintained a spotless house, clean & decorated yard and enjoyed her flowers.
Christmas was her favorite time of the year. When healthy, her house at Christmas was a sight to behold, decorated down to the soap and paper towels. It's fitting she was called home to spend Christmas in Heaven.
Her first paying job was at the AP Grocery where she learned to do figures and met her future husband, ET Clark, who preceded her in death. She earned a degree from Woman's College in Wilson and went to work with Garris Evans Lumber Company. She later took a job with East Carolina University as a bookkeeper, where she retired in 1996. She was dedicated to and adored her family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Clark Moore.
She is survived by her son, Edward Hugh Clark and wife, Tamara; grandsons, Benjamin D. Clark, Eric T. Clark & wife, Lauryn, Brandon H. Clark and William R. Clark; along with many cousins and extended family.
In her later years when she could not attend church regularly she sent her "tithes' to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home in Middlesex, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made there in her memory to The Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P.O.Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557.
