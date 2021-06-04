Mrs. Joyce Ann Wooten, 70, died Sunday, May 30, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 1:30pm – 2:00pm at Homestead Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.

