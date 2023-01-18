Joyce B. Stuart, 65, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 11 am in Evergreen Memorial Estates, Grifton. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at Smith Funeral Service. Joyce was born in Danville, Virginia and later relocated to Greenville. She was a graduate of North Pitt High School and was employed with Weyerhaeuser for over 33 years. A character that could keep you laughing, Joyce would always pick you up when you were down and give you the shirt off her back. She loved animals and her happy place was at the beach. Above all, she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mayse Sheffield and husband, Wilbur; nephew, Jay Mills; and uncles, Doug King and Herbert Brown. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Danny Stuart; sisters, Selma Barr (Ronnie) of Greenville and Angela Hart (John) of Ayden; nephew, Joshua Hart; niece, Nikki Sorenson (Tony); great niece, Aedyn Sorenson; aunts, Sue King and Etta Brown; cousins, John Warren and James Brown; and beloved godson, Preston Rivera and fiancée, Katrina Wagner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Dr., Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.