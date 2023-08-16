Mary Joyce Beverly Bunting, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Bethel, North Carolina the evening of Saturday, August 12, 2023, surrounded by the comfort of family. The family will receive visitors Friday, August 18, 2023, from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 19th at 11 AM at Bethel Cemetery. Joyce was born in Newport News, Virginia on May 31st, 1934 to Walter Edward Beverly, and Mary Martin Beverly. She grew up splitting her time between Bethel and the Virginia area, graduated from Bethel High School, then attended St. Mary's College in Raleigh, NC. She met her beloved J.R. Bunting through mutual friends during high school, and they were married on March 28, 1953. Soon after she was blessed with her three children, Bo, Mary Lou, and Beverly. While raising her young family, she leaned into her entrepreneurial spirit with her friend, Edna Earl Crandell, operating as florists out of her home, and later, together opened the popular women's clothing store Rhea-sans in Robersonville, NC. She held a gift for art that shined through in her painting, clothing, and floristry. She was a prominent and active member of the Bethel Methodist Church for many years, always growing her faith as a devoted Christian. She was a pillar of the community, and invested her love for Bethel, especially special moments had at Da-Nite, La Casetta, and Lorraine's hair salon. A loyal friend, she knew no stranger. She was always offering love with a smile, a wave, and a "Hey Baby". The Bunting family bought their cottage on the Pamlico River in 1987 where they enjoyed many special times. She celebrated that being with family and friends on the water was healing to her. It was a place of solace to gather for a good time, to laugh, love, fish, crab and enjoy a group visit on the pier. She made many wonderful friends at the river and felt blessed to have them as her "river" family. Joyce was devoted to her family, supporting and cheering on her grandchildren through all their many accomplishments. Joyce is preceded in death by her beloved husband John Royal Bunting II; her daughter Mary Lou Bunting Cherry; her parents Walter Edward Beverly, and Mary Martin Beverly; many of her treasured friends, and her beloved dogs Missy and Mister. Joyce is mourned by her children John Royal Bunting III (Bo) and his wife, Ann Blair; Beverly Bunting Roberson and her husband, Henry; Son-in-law Stan Cherry; and brother Edward Beverly and his wife Bonnie. She is also cherished by her favorite grandchildren John Timothy Roberson and wife, Caroline Dare; Beth Roberson Hopkins and husband John Mark; Bonnie Bunting Roberson and her husband Alex Nienstedt, Wendelyn "Blair" Bunting, Corie Brown Roberson, John "Royal" Bunting IV, and Seth Wilson Roberson, and great grandchildren Leighton Roberson, Lainey Roberson, Pierce Hopkins, and Wells Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bethel Methodist Church, P.O. Box 207, Bethel, NC 27812 or charity of your choice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nell, Dora, and Ida for their dedication and excellent care given over the last few years. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com