Joyce Bunch

WASHINGTON - Ms. Joyce Buck Bunch, age 87, a resident of Washington, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020 at River Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Washington, NC.
A memorial service will be held with family and friends at a later date.
Ms. Bunch was born in Pitt County on November 24, 1932 to the late James Crow Buck and Sudie Buck Jones of Greenville, NC. Ms. Bunch graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1950. She retired from National Spinning in 1993 after 25 years of service. Following retirement, Ms. Bunch owned and operated J's Marina located on the banks of the Pamlico River near her home in Crystal Beach. She was an active member of Christ Vision Church of Blounts Creek, NC. On November 28, 1952, she married Milton Gordon Bunch, who preceded her in death, November 3, 1975.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Bunch was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Gaskins; step-father, Clenneth M. Jones, and lifelong friend Lee Crawford Sr.
Ms. Bunch is survived by her daughter, Sudie Bunch Furlough of Greenville; grandchildren, Jessica M. Furlough of Wake Forest; Amy Furlough Edwards and husband Kenneth of Winterville; Cody W. Furlough of Suffolk, VA; and Caleb J. Furlough of Greenville; great grandson, Keegan W. Edwards of Winterville; special Brother-in-law, Thomas J. Bunch; nieces and nephews; lifelong friends, Hannah Latham and family, Lois Westbrooke and family, Lee Crawford Jr. and Family.
