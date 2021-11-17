Joyce Butts

Joyce P. Butts
ORMONDSVILLE - Mrs. Joyce Phillips Butts, 81, passed away at her home November 15, 2021. She was born in Pitt County the daughter of Clifton Gus and Mary Estelle Ennis Phillips.
After graduating from high school, Joyce worked as a Beautician for serval years and also worked for East Carolina University School of Medicine until her health declined and retired. Joyce was a talented maker of ceramic dolls and won many awards, many coveted blue ribbons, at various doll shows throughout North Carolina.
A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, she loved her family and took great pride in making sure their needs were met. Joyce was a member of Ormondsville OFWB Church.
Her surviving family includes her husband of 59 years, Leon Butts; a son, Eddie Butts and significant other, Sheri Reams of Ayden; sisters, Linda Phillips Gray-Stroud and husband, Ronnie of Newport, and Carolyn Kay Phillips Kenner and husband, Kevin of Knoxville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Geraldine Phillips Barnhill.
Funeral services will be held 7 PM Thursday, November 18th, at the Ormondsville OFWB Church with Reverend Dr. Donald Riberio and Reverend Chuck Branch officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.
Committal services will be held 11 AM Friday, November 19th, at the Ormondsville OFWB Church Cemetery with Reverend Roger Tripp officiating.
Flowers are welcome or memorials are encouraged to the Ormondsville OFWB Church, 3745 Ormondsville Road, Ayden NC 28513. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.