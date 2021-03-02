Mrs. Joyce Cobb Hamm, 86, peacefully went home to meet her Savior on Friday, February 26, 2021. A private graveside service will be officiated by her nephew, Rev. Greg Dickens. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Joyce, a native of Pitt County, had lived most of her life in the Greenville area. She was employed by Pitt County Schools for several years before beginning her career at Walter B. Jones Rehabilitation Center. She remained there for 23 years, serving as a Dietary Cook Supervisor, until her retirement in 1999. Mrs. Hamm was a former member of Grace Church and a current member of Parkers Chapel FWB Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tye James Cobb and Martha Fleming Cobb; former husband, James T. Hamm; brothers, James Leon Cobb and Charles David Cobb; and sisters, Mary Louise Dickens and Rebecca Langley. She is survived by her son, Larry John Smith and wife, Becky, of Rose Hill; daughters, Dell H. Mosley and husband, Tony, of Black Jack and Gail H. Hardee and husband, Ervin, of Mason, OH; grandchildren, Jennifer R. Campbell and husband, Jason, Brandon Hardee, and Jordan Hardee; great-granddaughter, Kenzie Campbell, and brother, William S. Cobb of the Philippines. Joyce cherished all of her friendships she had made throughout her life. She was especially close to her dear friends, Dot Burns and Deborah Gaskins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carolina Pregnancy Center, 1012 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.