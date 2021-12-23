Joyce Craft

Joyce Sutton Craft
WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Joyce Sutton Craft, 79, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3:30 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Craft, a native of Lenoir County, had lived most of her life in Pitt County. A graduate of Kinston High School and Pitt Community College where she received her Nursing Degree. She had worked with Eastern Dermatology and was a devoted nurse who loved her patients and she cared for them with love. She attended Unity Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Leon "Nat" Sutton; 2nd husband, M.H. Craft; sister, Carolyn Benford; and brothers, J.W. Sumrell, Jerry Sumrell and Pat Robinson.
She is survived by her: daughters, Ann Garris and Mirinda Faust and husband, Gary; son, Tim Sutton and wife, Tonya; grandchildren, Steven Garris, Crystal Spruill, Jamie Dorsett, Donnie Faust, Kristin Mills and Brittany Parks; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Billy Sumrell and Doug Sumrell; and her canine "Buddy".
The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pitt County Humane Society, P.O. Box 8121, Greenville, NC 27835.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.