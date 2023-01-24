Joyce Harris Elks went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born on March 13, 1936, to Joseph and Blanche Harris in Belvoir, North Carolina. She could be described as a caring and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known to show incredible hospitality to anyone who came into her home. She worked at Wrangler for 20 plus years. Jimmie Elks and Joyce were a devoted couple, sweethearts, who were married for 36 years before his death in 1992. Joyce attended Milbournie FWB Church. She was known as a great cook and always eager for company around the table. Those who knew her the most knew her door was always open, and she loved many as if they were her own. Close family and friends knew that she had a great cloud of witnesses that met her at the pearly gates which would include Jesus, her beloved husband Jimmie, her brothers Glen and Edward Harris, son-in-law Johnny Corbett, her parents, Joseph and Blanche Harris and many other family and friends. Joyce is survived by her four children, Judy Elks of Sims, JoAnn Rollins (Linwood) of Wilson, Greg Elks (Kim) of Kenly, and Jackie Corbett of Sims. Joyce also loved Dawn Beaman (Carl) of Cedar Point as her own. She was blessed with eight grandchildren; Brandon Fulghum (Chelsea) of Hubert, Justin Fulghum (Brittany) of Wilson, Joy Moore (David) of Sims, Jada Oakey (Braxton) of Elm City, Lesley Pierce (Brian) of Wilson, Allen Corbett (Lindsay) of Middlesex, Caitlyn White (Beau) of Durham, and Abby Heppert of Richmond, Virginia, her most precious twelve great-grandchildren, her 13th great-child due in June and one great-great grandchild. Joyce's fur baby (shih tzu), Abby will miss the warm naps on her lap and the expected crumbs under her table. The family will receive friends at her home of her daughter, Judy's in Sims, North Carolina. The visitation will be at Joyner's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening January 24, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m. for the celebration of her life service. Commemorating her life will be Reverend Walt Tyndall, and grandson, Allen Corbett. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Milbournie FWB Church, 5106 Raleigh Road Pkwy W, Wilson, North Carolina 27896. Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.