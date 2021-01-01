Joyce Smith Harris

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Joyce Smith Harris, 72, died on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.

Due to COVID-19 the service for Mrs. Joyce S. Harris is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

Tags