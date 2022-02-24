Joyce (Holm) Brewington

SMTIHFIELD - Joyce "Joy" Katherine Holm Brewington, 82, of Smithfield, NC passed away at her home on Sunday, February 20,2022, surrounded by love in the arms of her children
A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bethesda Baptist Church in Clayton. She will be taken privately to her final resting place in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Joy was born and raised in Quincy, IL, where she was baptized in the St. James Lutheran Church. After marrying her husband, Robert Eugene Brewington, she spent many years as a Marine Corps wife and served as "Commander and Chief" of her home. After settling in the Smithfield community, she worked as an office manager at her husband's psychology practice for a number of years. Joy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to read, work in her garden, and take trips to the beach. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lillie Holm, and brothers, Leroy Holm and Delbert Holm..
Joy is survived by her 7 children and spouses: Robin Brewington (Eric), Terry Brewington (Shandela), Randy Brewington (Pamela), Debbie Sudekum (Mark), Robert Brewington (Lisa), Kathleen McLamb (Brian), Khristine Brewington; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Gragg; sister-in-law, Cindy Holm; and friend, Anne Stupavsky. She is also survived by a number of beloved nieces and nephews and their families whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bethesda Baptist Church, 4967 US HWY 70 Business West, Clayton, NC 27520. Please direct donations to the Youth Group.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.