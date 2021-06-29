Joyce Mae Coghill Taylor, 85, of Greenville, NC died Friday morning, June 25, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Keith Cobb. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Joyce was born on June 23, 1936 on a farm in Beaufort County to Clyde Benton Coghill and Nora Brame Coghill. She graduated from Chocowinity High School and met her future husband when he was discharged from the United States Air Force. She worked for Carolina Telephone & Telegraph until he graduated from college and they married and moved to Norfolk, Va. They raised their three sons in Virginia Beach, Va. and after 31 years moved to Pitt County when her husband retired. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. When her husband traveled in his employment, and the children’s activities permitted, she and the children traveled with him. Joyce enjoyed traveling, visiting 48 states and 10 foreign countries. When at home, she enjoyed planning family gatherings, cooking for her family, and gardening. Joyce is survived by her husband, Ernest, of 64 years; three sons, Ernest Robert and wife, Patty, of The Plains, VA; Kelly and wife, Audra, of Chesapeake, VA; and David, of Greenville, NC; and brother, George Benton Coghill. She is also survived by four grandsons, David and Jackson of Ayden, NC, Darryn and wife, Kelly, of Norfolk, VA; and Evan of Chesapeake, VA; and two great-grandsons, Fletcher and Deacon, of Norfolk, VA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 to 2 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hollywood Presbyterian Church, 5103 NC 43 South, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.