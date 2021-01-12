Joyce Manning Bullock, 80, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. She is the daughter of Joe Manning and Bessie Leona Wynn Manning. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 11am in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7pm at Smith Funeral Service. The family is requesting that masks be worn. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and was always a hard worker. She enjoyed her work as a hairdresser and had also managed many trade stations in the Pitt/Martin County area. She attended University Church of God when she was able. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth Bland, Jr and Kelly Parrisher, Jr.; sisters, Laura Bullock, Maybell Cale, Rosa Keel nae Daisy Manning. She is survived by her daughters, Marie Roberson and husband Drew, Joanna Bell and Danielle Virginia Parrisher; 9 grandchildren, Joyce Strickland, Daniel Parrisher, Kristin Parrisher, Katie Parrisher, Ben Bell, Cassie Bell, Joshua Parrisher, Jasmine Johnson and Eric Johnson; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Edna Haislip; special niece, Elizabeth Cale; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .