Mrs. Joyce Marie Shankles, 77, went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2021. A funeral service will be announced soon. Mrs. Shankles is survived by her husband, Steven Shankles of the home; a daughter, Lacy Paul of Fayetteville, N.C.; 3 grandchildren, Amanda Hicks and husband, Ed, Alissa Armstrong, and Christopher (Kitt) Paul; 4 great-grandchildren, Joe, Bryce, Olivia, and Cheyenne. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Kathy Rea and husband, Bruce of Burgaw. She was preceded in death by her parents, Selma Jones and George Elks. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Family Fellowship Church of Robersonville, N.C. Mrs. Shankles loved many things including, cooking, crafts, and sewing. She was a member of the Grace Family Fellowship of Robersonville, N.C. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com