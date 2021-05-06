Joyce Reddick
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Joyce Reddick, age 63, of Greenville, NC, transitioned on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Funeral Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM, Holly Hill OFWB Church, 755 Porter Road, Greenville, NC 27834. Viewing Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 2:00 PM til 6:00 PM at Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service, 3152 US Hwy 17 S, Chocowinity, NC 27817. Interment Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville, NC 27858
Professional services entrusted to Rountree Family Mortuary & Cremation Service