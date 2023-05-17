Mrs. Joyce Shepherd Blankenship, 76, died on Friday, May 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 4:00 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Blankenship was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Lloyd Paden and Dorothy Hoon Shepherd. She lived her early life in Long Island, NY. She was a graduate of Huntington High School and in 1969, received a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio. She then began working at Maryland Children's Aid Society in Baltimore, MD. In 1971, Joyce married her husband of 51 years, Lamar Blankenship. In 1972, they made their home in Clemson, SC. And, while her husband completed his PhD, she worked for the Department of Social Services in Anderson, SC. In 1979, Joyce and Lamar made their home in Greenville, NC where she worked for Children's Home Society as an adoption and foster care case worker until her retirement in 2014. Working with families and children through the adoption and foster care process was not only a career for Joyce but also a passion. She brought hundreds of families together during her 33 years at Children's Home Society. A lover of music, Joyce sang most of her life. Locally, she sang in choirs at Jarvis United Methodist Church, St. James United Methodist Church and in the Greenville Choral Society. After retirement her free time was spent being a full time "Grammy" to her four grandsons whom she adored and happily spoiled. In addition to her father, Lloyd P. Shepherd, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Russell Sirianni and a sister-in-law, Becky Milner. She is survived by her husband, Lamar Talley Blankenship, of Greenville; daughter, Laura B. Harper and husband, Charlie, of Benson; son, Jeffrey L. Blankenship of Greenville; grandchildren, Brody, Garrett, Reid and Clark Harper, of Benson; mother, Dorothy Hoon Shepherd of Bluffton, SC; brothers, Gary Shepherd and wife, Kathy, of Bluffton, SC; and Doug Shepherd and wife, Maria, of White Bird, ID; her sister, Amy Sirianni of Union, ME; and brother-in-law, Sid Blankenship and wife, Linda, of Rome, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.