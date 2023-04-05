Joyce Suzanne Schmidt

Mrs. Joyce Bechtel Schmidt, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A memorial service has been planned for April 15th, at 11AM at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road (at E. Fire Tower Rd.), Winterville, NC. A native of Pennsylvania, Mrs. Schmidt was born to the late William and Suzanne Grignon Bechtel. She was a graduate of St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls. For more than 20 years, she worked as a Travel Agent. Since 1998, she and her late husband, Henry Neal Schmidt, Jr., had made their home in Winterville. She was a volunteer at both Pitt County Memorial Hospital (now ECU Health) and the Pitt County Newcomers Group. In addition, she was active in the Red Hat Society and was a member of Covenant Church. Mrs. Schmidt will be fondly remembered for her love of family. As a travel agent, she and her husband and sometimes the whole family, were able to visit places all over the world. She very much enjoyed her job in helping others to explore and travel to many special places. She also enjoyed entertaining, cooking and preparing for holidays and special occasions. A loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by sons, Ronald Schmidt and wife, Sue, of Chocowinity, Marc Schmidt and wife, Trish of Winterville and Steven Schmidt and wife, Lisa, of Maple Shade, NJ; grandchildren, Heather, Mindy, Alex, Nick, Craig, Casey, Kyle and Timothy; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.