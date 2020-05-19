Joyce Weaver

Joyce F. Weaver
WINTERVILLE - Joyce F. Weaver, 83, of Winterville passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Private Graveside service will be held at Pinewood Memorial Park, Greenville, NC.
She was born in Lexington, KY on February 3, 1937, to the late Ollie R. and Beulah H. Farris. Her sister Joan F. Adams preceded her in death.
Joyce is survived by her husband William Donald Weaver of Winterville, NC; children, William Donald Weaver, II (Diana) of Winterville, NC and Dawn W. Jackson (Scott) of Richmond, KY; grandchildren William Donald Weaver, III (Anna), Lauren Weaver, and Colton Brown; and great grandchild, Dylan McKenna.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
