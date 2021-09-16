Joyce Williford, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 4 pm in the Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Joyce was a longtime resident of Raleigh and was a supervisor at Hudson-Belk. Following her retirement, she moved to Simpson to be near her sons. She loved to cook, but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luby and Mattie Williford; and her brothers, David, Jimmy, and Tim Williford. Joyce is survived by her sons, Brian Griffin and wife, Susan, of Grimesland, and Brad Griffin and wife, Lisa, of Simpson; grandchildren, Katie, Zack and Sabrina Griffin; great-granddaughter, Hannah Scearce; brother, Johnny Williford; and a sister, Tina Bridges. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Smith Funeral Service to assist with funeral expenses, 605 Country Club Dr., Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.