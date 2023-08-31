Juanita (Edmondson) Barnhill

Juanita Edmondson Barnhill (97) of Salisbury, North Carolina, died Thursday evening, August 24, 2023, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Mrs. Barnhill was born August 27, 1925, in Martin County and was the daughter of the late Joel Lester Edmondson and Minnie Bryan Edmondson. Mrs. Barnhill was educated in the Martin County schools, where she was an honor student and all-star basketball player. A devoted wife and mother, Mrs. Barnhill married Clarence Tracy Barnhill of Pitt County on March 4, 1944, and the two remained married for 62 years until Tracy's death in 2006. Juanita and Tracy went on to have three children, Clarence Tracy Barnhill, Jr., Claudia Barnhill Swicegood and Joel Spencer Barnhill. Mrs. Barnhill served and participated in community and farm events through organizations including Pitt County Schools, Oak Grove Church of Christ, Jane Austin Book Club, and historical family study and preservation for Pitt and Martin counties, among other things. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lester Bryan Edmondson (Albuquerque, New Mexico), Edna Earl Edmondson Roberson (Robersonville) and George Glenn Edmondson (Robersonville). Additionally, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law and wife of Spencer, Candace Staffa Barnhill (Raleigh), and her eldest son, Clarence Tracy Barnhill, Jr. (Stokes). Survivors include daughter, Claudia Barnhill Swicegood (Salisbury); son, Joel Spencer Barnhill (Fleetwood); and daughter-in-law, Harriet Adams Barnhill (Stokes). She had seven grandchildren: Heather Barnhill Dunn (Beasley), Ashley Barnhill Sutton (Brad), Courtney Barnhill Robinson (Austin), Hannah Swicegood Proctor (Eric), Maxwell Tracy Swicegood (Brianna), Claude Addison Barnhill, and Joelle Barnhill Yates (Ronnie). She had 11 great-grandchildren: Haleigh Robinson, Austin ("Junior") Robinson, Jr., Lydia Dunn, Larsen Dunn, Reagan Sutton, Trace Sutton, Langley Sutton, Mary Hannah Proctor, Boyd Barnhill ("Barnes") Proctor, Claudia Clare Proctor and Josie Faye Yates. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 3, 2023, in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum, 4150 E. 10th St., Greenville, NC at 2:00 p.m., followed by visitation with family there at 3:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to Oak Grove Church of Christ, Robersonville, North Carolina or a charity of choice.

  

