Juanita Saad

Juanita Pearl Cayton Saad
GREENVILLE - Juanita Pearl Cayton Saad, 93 years young, died September 20, 2020 peacefully at her residence.
A private family service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
She was a native of Beaufort County and a daughter of the late Alton A. and Lizzie Edwards Cayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Joseph Saad, Sr. and one son, Jimmy Saad; sisters, Marie Poore, Bunny Rowe, Judy Godley, and Gloria Taylor; brothers, John Cayton, Leo Cayton, and Henry Cayton; and inlaws, George and Violet Saad, Georgette and Edward Milan, and Josephine Saad.
Juanita was a telephone operator at Carolina Telephone for 6 years before working with her husband at Saad's Shoe Shop, and then at Xtra Special with her daughter, Manzer. Juanita was known for her green thumb, love of flowers, and cooking. She was a parishioner of Saint Peter Catholic Church.
She is survived by one son, Joseph Saad, Jr. and wife Nancy Darden-Saad of Greenville, NC; daughter-in-law, Mikki Henderson of Oxford, NC; daughter, Manzer Saad Rowe and husband Eddie Rowe of Greenville, NC; four grandchildren, Mark Rowe, SSG Derek and Brittany Brown, Jacob Saad and Patrick Saad; sister, Phoebe Mills of Chocowinity, NC; brother, Cleon Cayton of Chocowinity, NC; one great-granddaughter, Nona; and Jane Moore, a close family friend of 72 years; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Deborah Parker, Stephanie Applewhite, and Dianah Niemesh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to N.G. and Manzer Saad Library at St. Peter Catholic School, 2606 E. 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27858; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.