Judeth "Judy" Arlette Creech Becton, 75, of Rolesville, NC passed away March 29th, 2022 at her residence after an 18-month battle with cancer. She was born January 6, 1947 in Lenoir County, to the late Jasper Vance "J.V." Creech, Jr and Essie Magnolia Humphrey Creech. Judy was graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Accounting and from Pitt Community College with a degree in Cosmetology. She worked at, and later co-owned, Hairwaves in Greenville for nearly 20 years before retiring to Rolesville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, doing hair, crocheting, reading, volunteering at her church, Note in the Pocket, and Made4Me, participating in Bible Study, and riding on the back of a Harley. Judy was preceeded in death by her husband of 51 years, Hugh Garland Becton and her parents. She is survived by daughters: Mystie Brotherton and husband John of Shelby, NC, Melanie Vance and husband Gregory of Rolesville, Amanda Becton of Rolesville, and chosen daughter Christina Karosy and husband Kenneth of Olmsted Township, OH; nine grandchildren: Cassidy and Ian Brotherton, Jacob, Samuel, Noah, and Hayden Vance, Lilly Waddell, and Zoey and Cayden Karosy; brother-in-law Darrel Becton and wife Debra of Kinston, NC, and nephews: Darren Becton and family of Greenville, NC and Dustin Becton and family of Deep Run, NC, as well as many special friends that are considered family. A celebration of life will be held on June 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Youngsville, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church of Youngsville, NC. or Made4Me of Raleigh, NC, or to a worthy cause close to your heart.