Dr. Judith A. Hepler, 80, passed away at Duke Hospital (Durham, NC) on Monday, April 12, 2021. A graveside service will be held in Reading, Pennsylvania at a later date. Born in Reading, PA, the daughter of Marvin Hepler and Leah Zimmerly Hepler, she graduated from Reading High School in 1958 and Lake Erie College in 1962. She received her Masters of Art (MA) from Middlebury College in 1963 and was awarded her Ph.D from the University of North Carolina in 1987. Dr. Hepler was a noteworthy Spanish language educator, having published several academic journals and books, and a member of the Modern Language Association of America. She served as a visiting lecturer at North Carolina State University and Professor of Spanish at East Carolina University. She also served as an advisory board member and editor on Colloquium Violence and Religion, Stanford University, California. Upon retirement from East Carolina University, she worked as a medical language interpreter at the Duke Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. She is survived by her son Luis Arias, daughter-in-law Lisa, granddaughter Alexi Arias, grandson Aidan Arias, and her longtime loving partner of twenty-five years, Dr. Joseph DiStefano.