Judith T. Byrd
FOUNTAIN - Judith T. Byrd, 78 of Fountain, NC passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Judy was the daughter of Jay and Lottie Thomas from Beulaville, NC.
She is survived by her sister, Myra Ann McLawhorn, her daughters, Tina Evans and Sheila Staffelbach all of Greenville, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She taught in the public school system for a little over 30 years. During that time, she served as a high school teacher, yearbook editor and department chair. Upon retirement she began traveling with her sister, oldest brother and sister in law across the U.S. and Canada. She enjoyed documenting their travels and family events through photography. She loved God and her church and was active in many aspects of service and worship. In addition, she enjoyed reading, being outside and going to the beach.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 am and a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am at Fountain Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville, NC. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fountain Baptist Church at P.O. Box 276, Fountain, NC 27829.
Condolences may be sent at SerenityNC.com. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC.