Judith Garris

GREENVILLE - Judith Adams Garris of Greenville went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 19, 2021.
A public viewing without the family present, will be held Wednesday, December 22nd from 12:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Friends are later invited to celebrate Judy's life with a memorial service held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.
Judy was born to the late William and Clara Martin Adams on December 22, 1940. She made Greenville her home and raised her children with love and devotion. She was a humble and caring person with a humorous and witty personality.
She will forever be remembered for her funny one line "zingers". She was a quiet listener; offering heartfelt advice only as requested. Her faith in God was evident not only in the study materials in her home, but most importantly, in the way she lived.
In 1990, Judy decided to return to school to obtain a college degree while working a full time job. She received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Pitt Community College. She was employed as an accountant with Tucker Farms, Inc. and Becker Law Firm. She semi-retired in 2014 and began working part-time as a receptionist with Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.
Judy knitted, crocheted and sewed many gifts for family and friends over time. For the past 14 years, these gifts became prayer shawls and lap blankets for many in need. She was a valuable member of the prayer shawl ministry and an active member for the United Methodist Women at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.
Her other hobbies included crossword and jigsaw puzzles, tending flowers and gardening. Her specialty was cultivating African violets.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Howard Adams and son-in-law, Mark Angel.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon Angel of Greenville; son, Michael Garris and wife, Christine of Powell, Ohio; grandchildren, Brett Angel, Matthew Garris, Morgan Garris; niece, Catherine Garcia; and nephew, Joseph Adams.
Flowers are welcomed for this service or memorial contributions can be made to Jarvis Memorial UMC, 510 S. Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
