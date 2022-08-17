Judith “Judy” Cecilia St. John, formerly of Greenville, NC, passed away on August 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport, NC. Judy was a big believer in education and science. In furtherance of both, she donated her body to ECU’s Brody School of Medicine for the education of future doctors and health care providers. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date. Judy was born in Mena, Arkansas to Richard Warner and Margeva St John on December 7, 1940. She went to school at Mena High School and the University of Arkansas. She married and had 2 sons William Henry Cobb VI (Bill) and Richard Warner Hutton Cobb (Hutton). She worked in many different roles at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. Judy loved to travel. She cared deeply about the environment and was proud of her work with Releaf of Greenville. Perhaps her greatest passion arose from her family’s creation and ownership of the award-winning Mena Star. Judy was a staunch advocate of the freedom of the press and avid consumer of news in all forms, especially newspapers. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Margeva St John, sister, Valerie St John Kern, brother, Richard “Rick” Warner St. John, and the love of her life, Dr. Samuel White. She is survived by her sons, Bill and Hutton, and her grandchildren Chloe, Sully, Mason, Caton, and Emmey. To honor Judy, the family encourages you to plant a tree, or make a donation to Cardinal Hospice Foundation (3884 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546). Judy’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the devoted caregivers and staff of Croatan Ridge and Cardinal Hospice. Judith Cecilia "Judy" St John Newport, NC -