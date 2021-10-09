Judith “Judy” Hardee Jones, 78, went to be with her Lord on Thursday October 7, 2021, after an extended illness. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2:30 at Parker’s Chapel FWB Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:30pm on Sunday before the service. She was a native of Pitt County where she lived all her life. She retired from Burroughs Wellcome in 1995. After retiring, she worked at Temple Free Will Baptist Church as a secretary for 18 years. She was a member of Parker’s Chapel, where she loved and enjoyed the ministry there. Judy loved to go fishing with her husband, family and friends. a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, she will be missed by all who knew her. Judith was a wonderful godly wife and mother, who touched many throughout her life. Judy was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Douglas and Bruce Hardee. She is survived by her loving husband, of 59 years, Redden T. Jones; daughter, Sandra J. McCoy and husband, Donald; son, Tommy W. Jones and wife, Ginger; granddaughters, LeAnne McCoy and Olivia Jones; sisters, Hope Smith, Letitia Willis and husband, James, Debbie Adams and husband, Kenneth; and brother, Calvin Hardee and wife, Marion. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and a brother-in-law Ray Jones. She wanted to thank her special friend Ann Haddock and caregivers, Natashia and Rosa, provided by Hospice Home Healthcare. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
