Mrs. Judy Conney Seymour, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her residence. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. A native of Greenville, Judy was born to Mavis Boyd and Hugh Lee Conney. For more than 50+ years Judy worked as a Courier for several companies including the Greenville Daily Reflector and BeavEx Courier Service. She also owned Seymour Ruffles, where she loved to create custom curtains and bedspreads. Judy will be fondly remembered for her love of family and gathering as often as possible. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and all that the season brings. She also loved butterflies, shagging, attending car shows, trips to the beach, listening to beach music and spoiling her three dogs. A loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Judy will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Seymour in 2019 and a sister, Vickie C. Coburn in 2021. She is survived by: Sons, Jamie Tingen and wife, Susan, of Greenville, NC and Jody Tingen, of Winterville, NC; Grandchildren, Paxton Tingen, Kendall Tingen, Seth & Logann Carrico-Evans, Ashlyn Evans, Savanna Evans; Great Grandchild, Rowynn Mae Evans; Brothers, Terry Campbell and wife, Ruth, of Lewisville, Texas, Mark Campbell of Greenville, NC; and Sister, Linda McDonald of Winterville, NC. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society, McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930 A Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.