Judy Glenn (Smith) Whitehurst

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Our Mother Judy sadly passed away on September 8, 2022 at the age of 75. She spent half of her life in Greenville N.C. and the other half in Mrytle Beach S.C. Judy loved the beach, collecting seashells, and sitting in the sun. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Doris Smith; her best friend/Aunt, Delores Bell. She is survived by her siblings, Wayne Smith (Eugenia), Pansy Champion (Peter), and Craig Smith. Her three children, Tammy Garris (Jimmy), Marvin R. Whitehurst Jr, Peggy Sears (Eric); four grandchildren, Zack(USARMY), Ashley(Cody), Nick, and Jim Jr; three great grandchildren, Matthew, Grayson, and Kaiden. The Family invites you to join them in a Memorial Service for Judy at Briary Run Church, 413 Briary run rd, Kinston NC 28501 Saturday October 8, 2022 at 2:00pm. Flowers and donation to the church are welcome. -