...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Judy Sutton Pollard of Winterville, NC was received into the arms of Jesus on March 25, 2022 at the age of 60. Although her earthly body has passed, her greatest joy in life continues to live through her family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A private family service will be held on Wednesday. Judy was born to the late Arthur Earl Sutton and Jennie Sutton Dawson on January 4, 1962. Her life was lived in Pitt and Greene counties and she attended Ayden Grifton High School. Judy later went on to study at Pitt Community College where she excelled as a student and earned a degree in early childhood development. She was known for her love of children through her years of service as a child care provider and home daycare operator. She also was an avid volunteer in children's church ministries. She finished her career as a receptionist at WNCT-TV before her retirement to fulfill her most honored job of all, a full time grandmother. Judy was known as "Gia" to almost everyone she knew. Judy was married to Kirby Pollard for 41 years. Married on Valentine's Day, their marriage was a beautiful example of true love and commitment. Her greatest pride and joy was her family. She still be remembered by her three daughters: Amanda Paige Pollard; Ashley Pollard Clark, husband Hunter; and Abbigail Pollard Aman, husband Marcus; all of the Winterville area. Judy legacy and love for life will live on through her precious grandchildren: Brody, Kennedy Carol, Charlotte, Ellie Kate, and Knox. Judy also leaves behind 2 sisters, 3 brothers, and many nieces and nephews. "Gia" was very active in the lives of her grandchildren, particularly their school activities. Please consider giving a donation in "Gia's" memory to Greenville Christian Academy fine arts and athletic ministries. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com