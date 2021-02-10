Judy Whitford Whitehead, 80, was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 6, 2021. A private service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Judy was born to Frank and Catherine Jolly. She grew up in Greenville, NC with her parents and two sisters, Catherine Ann and Franklin. Judy received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from East Carolina University, after which she taught in Pitt County for many years. She later continued her education and received a Master’s in Education, soon becoming a beloved guidance counselor until retirement. Judy loved spending time with her family, her book club, “ex Libris”, and her dinner club. She is survived by her wonderful husband, Jim; sister, Franklin (Jeff); Children, Missy (Jim), Whit, Sumner (Garrett), Duncan (Dawn), Tommy (Tammy); Grandchildren, Hannah and Austin; Niece, Clay (Mark); Nephew, Randy; Great-Niece, Lara (Kaena); Great-Nephews, Will, Stuart (Robyn), Brian (Krista); and dear lifelong friends, Mabelean Harris, Sue Clayrook, Jeanne Cox, Althea McNairy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Judy’s memory to St. Paul’s Food Pantry, 401 East Fourth St. Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.